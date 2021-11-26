Ulster Wool has confirmed that market prices across all fleece types have increased by 40% since the beginning of the year, contributing to buoyant wool sales.

This week’s Bradford sale saw competitive bidding across the full range of types. Prices increased as a result and there was a 100% clearance of the wool offered.

There was particular interest in the Blackface wool as well as continuing interest in mule wool, while specialist types, such as Bluefaced Leicester achieved record prices.

The average price in this week’s sale came in at 77.5p (€0.90) per kilo.

Strong wool sales

Brendan Kelly, chairman of Ulster Wool said:

“We remain optimistic that the current strong demand will be sustained, that the recovery in the market will continue through the season and that this will result in further price improvement.

“As we head towards the winter months, many sheep farmers in Northern Ireland have been delivering wool into Ulster Wool this year who did not deliver in the 2020 season.”

He added:

“I’d encourage any producers who still have wool on the farm, to deliver this into us ensuring they benefit from the current recovery in the market.

“If any sheep farmers are making a decision to store the wool, you must ensure this is stored correctly, in a clean and dry area of your building and off the floor as wool does draw moisture that, over time, can affect the colour and quality, and ultimately its value.”

According to Kelly, Ulster Wool remains committed to driving sustainable demand in order to maximise the value of wool for its members.

It does this through the collective marketing of the clip on behalf of its members.

The Ulster Wool chair commented:

“The only way producers can achieve better returns and receive the true market value for their wool is by supporting Ulster Wool.

“With a reduced cost base, recovering market and exciting new initiatives such as the recent Wool Britannia carpet yarn launch, by the Headlam Group and a Harrison Spinks traceable mattress range, we are driving new demand for wool and increasing its value.

“This puts Ulster Wool in a much stronger position to deliver better returns for our members.”

Kelly concluded:

“Every kilo of wool handled makes an important contribution to supporting Ulster Wool.

“Given our cooperative ethos our scale allows us to provide a high standard of service to all producers, drive demand for wool with our customers and downstream manufacturers, and continue to represent the best interests of all producers.”