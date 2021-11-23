The “time has come” to realise the “potential” of the Irish wool industry.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) sheep chair Sean McNamara has welcomed the announcement by Minister Pippa Hackett that the “long-awaited” wool feasibility study is “finally” underway.

The Agile Executive has been appointed to conduct a review of the potential demand in domestic and international markets for wool-based products.

“In early 2020, ICSA established the Irish Wool Steering Group which comprised leading figures in the Irish wool industry,” McNamara said.

“The group has been focused on charting a way forward for the wool sector. We are delighted to say that a member of this group – Chris Weiniger of Donegal Yarns – has been chosen as part of a consortium to undertake this study.”

Roadmap for Irish wool industry

ICSA organics chair Fergal Byrne added that this is a “very important review”.

“It is hoped that this review will help to develop a roadmap for the wool industry,” Byrne said.

“Through the work of our own Wool Steering Group, we in ICSA certainly believe there is massive potential for the sector, and the time has come to realise that potential.”

Both McNamara and Byrne said they looked forward to working with the group undertaking the study.

A report on the findings of the study is scheduled to be completed by early 2022.