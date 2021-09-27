A woman has been arrested and charged after a Garda search in which a number of stolen power tools were recovered.

Gardaí from the Wexford Division, investigating a number of burglaries in the county, recently conducted the search in Dublin as part of ‘Operation Knotweed’.

A number of tools were seized and three people were arrested. One of them, a woman, was charged with handling stolen property and is currently before the courts.

Gardaí in Wexford took to social media on Friday (September 24) in a bid to reunite the property with its owner or owners.

“To date we have yet to identify the owner(s) of the property pictured. We believe this property was stolen in Leinster recently and we are eager to return it to its rightful owner,” Gardaí said.

The owners of the property, or anyone who might know the owners, are asked to contact Gorey Garda Station.

Gardaí across a number of divisions and counties were out recently at property marking events, to raise awareness of the importance of marking property so the owner can be easily tracked in the event of a burglary.

Officers from the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division arranged events in Emyvale (Monaghan) and Mullagh (Cavan) in recent days.

The Gardaí thanked “everyone who showed an interest in getting their valuables marked”.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Kildare held a property marking event in Newbridge Garda Station yesterday (Sunday, September 26). Those in attendance were also offered crime prevention advice.

Tractor and GAA clubhouse vandalised

Gardaí in Roscommon are currently making enquiries into an incident of criminal damage at a GAA club in the county, in which windows were smashed in the dressing rooms, dugouts and a tractor on the grounds.

The incident occurred on Saturday (September 25).

“Absolutely disgusted to be posting this. All the hard work that the ground staff and club members put in day-in day-out with very minimal budget. A lot of damage caused to our dressing room, tractor and dug outs,” St Faithleach GAA Club in Ballyleague said in a statement.

