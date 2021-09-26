Gardaí are making enquiries into an incident of criminal damage at a GAA club in Co. Roscommon, in which windows were smashed in the dressing rooms, dugouts and a tractor on the grounds.

St. Faithleach GAA club, based in Ballyleague on the border with Co. Longford, took to social media to raise awareness of the incident in a bid to discover the identity of the perpetrators.

“Absolutely disgusted to be posting this. All the hard work that the ground staff and club members put in day-in day-out with very minimal budget. A lot of damage caused to our dressing room, tractor and dug outs,” the club said in a Facebook post.

“We would plead that anyone with any information on these scandalous acts to please come forward and contact any club member or the Gardaí,” the post continued.

The club said that “the strong community of Ballyleague and the surrounding areas will work together” to catch the vandals.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that they had received a report of the incident of “criminal damage” – which occurred yesterday (Saturday, September 25) – and that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Cavan Mart vandalised

In a separate incident of criminal damage in recent weeks, earlier this month Cavan Mart fell victim to two sperate incidents of vandalism, amounting to damage worth around €30,000.

Gerry Murray, the mart manager, explained that there had been two separate break-ins in the early part of the month and late August.

A significant amount of computer equipment was damaged, which alone could cost up to €30,000 to replace.

