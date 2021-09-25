The Irish Parthenaise Cattle Society is set to host its inaugural Premier Sale at Tullow Mart in Co. Carlow on Thursday, September 30, at 6:00p.m.

According to a statement from the society, the sale will feature pedigree heifers, bulls, cows and cows with calves at foot.

A number of high-quality Parthenaise-cross cattle will also be available at the sale.

Before the sale commences, the livestock on offer will be judged by Derek Rothwell. Tullow Mart, along with the Irish Parthenaise Cattle Society, have put forward a prize fund of €500 for the owners of the winning cattle. Keelties Paula, a 5-star heifer in calf to ‘A Ta Sante’

Speaking to Agriland ahead of he sale, Paddy Kavanagh, chairman of the Irish Parthenaise Cattle Society said: “We’ve received more entries than expected for the inaugural sale with over 60 head of Parthenaise cattle available for sale on the day.”

He also added that a number of interested buyers have already been inquiring about the sale.

“It’s great to see such an appetite for these cattle, considering it’s the society’s first ever sale,” he outlined.

Continuing, Kavanagh outlined: “As breeders, we’ve seen first-hand the positives of the breed.

“Parthenaise are easy calving, have plenty of milk and a vigour in their new-born calves which results in high-quality weanlings, and suckler farmers are seeing that the Parthenaise-cross suckler cow is giving them what they need.”

It is expected that there will be a keen interest from UK buyers on the day, as well as a number of Irish buyers.

Kavanagh noted: “Irish breeders have been exporting Parthenaise cattle to the UK for several years to meet the demand for these high-performing cattle.”

The catalogue is available on the Irish Parthenaise Cattle Breed Society’s website.

Cattle can be viewed on the sale day between 4:00p.m and 6:00p.m.

Online bidding is available through MartEye and farmers can contact Tullow Mart to register to bid ahead of the sale.

