Two Wicklow farms have come onto the market in executor sales, one in Aughrim and the other in Tinahely.

A circa 82ac residential holding at Craffield, Aughrim, will go for sale by online auction on Wednesday, October 13, at 12 noon, in one or two lots.

It is located in a picturesque part of south Co. Wicklow, 5km west of Aughrim, just off the Aughavannagh road.

“Aughrim is a large village located on the edge of the Wicklow mountains with a good range of shops, services and amenities as well as primary school. It is 12km from Arklow and the N11, 15km south of Rathdrum and 70km south of Dublin,” said selling agent, David Quinn.

The farm is located along the Wicklow way, 15km south of Rathdrum and 70km south of Dublin.

“It is accessed over a hard-core laneway with the farmhouse situated 500m from the public road. The residence is a traditional two storey, stone built, farmhouse which is in need of renovation and modernisation,” David said.

Accommodation comprises: a kitchen, 4.6m x 4.2m with solid fuel cooker; a sitting room, 4.4m x 4.2m; and a toilet, 1.3m x 1.3m.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, one with a fireplace.

There is a fuel shed to rear of the property, some traditional old stone outbuildings and a two span shed with lean-to. The property has a gravity water supply and septic tank, in need of upgrading.

“The lands are south facing, of good quality, all currently in grass. A laneway runs through the farm giving access to most of the fields.

The property will be offered in the following lots:

Lot one: circa 44ac with residence;

Lot two: circa 38ac with shed and out buildings; and

Lot three: the entire, circa 82ac.

The farm is suitable for most agricultural enterprises and will be of interest to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings, said the agent. Viewing is by appointment only.

The price guide is €8,000/ac.

Land sales in this area are very strong and generally land sells for €8,000 – €10,000/ac, according to David.

Advertisement

Wicklow farms

Also featuring in the online auction that day will be 51ac with hill rights at Moyne and Slieveroe, Tinahely, in one or three lots.

The lands are located between Tinahely and Aughrim, 10km from both, 3km from Askanagap village, 5km from Knockanna and 25km south of Arklow.

The property is divided into three separate lots with circa 31ac adjoining in the townlands of Moyne and Slieveroe. This land is accessed over a laneway a short distance off the public road and is divided by the laneway into two divisions.

There are 11.5ac on the western side of the house, with a derelict two storey farmhouse, the agent said, adding:

“These lands are currently in grass and generally of good quality with a natural water supply. On the eastern side of the laneway there are circa 19.5ac which could be described as good upland grazing.”

The third lot of land is located in Slieveroe, 2km from the other lots. It is accessed over a shared laneway and the land is divided by this laneway.

The land to the north of the laneway is good quality grassland and has the benefit of a natural water supply, with a derelict house and outbuildings.

“The land to the southern side of the laneway could be described as upland grazing. This holding has the benefit of hill grazing rights extending to c.12ac on the adjoining Slieveroe hill,” David said.

Lot one comprises circa 11.5ac with derelict residence, lot two is circa 19.5 ac and lot three is circa 20ac, with derelict buildings and adjoining hill rights.

Lot one and lot three have a natural water course.

The land in this executor sale will appeal to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings or families looking for a small rural holding, the agent said.

The price guide is €7,000 – €8,000/ac.

Full details on both properties are available from Quinn Property.

Download Our Free App