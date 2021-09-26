Creating hampers of pampering treats for a friend who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer during lockdown led farmer’s wife, Agnes Maher, to establish her own business.

Agnes Maher, who lives on a beef farm in Portarlington, Co. Laois, established ‘The Thoughtful Shopper‘ as a reaction to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I set up this bespoke service after one of our friends developed breast cancer during the Covid-19 lockdown,” she said.

“We couldn’t do the usual things like taking the kids for sleepovers or driving her for chemotherapy so we made up hampers for her instead.

“We filled them with things that would bring her physical comfort in our absence – a cashmere blanket for when she got cold during her ice cap treatment; books; candles; and non-toxic room diffusers.

“When she was at her lowest, midway through the treatment, we got mad hairbands covered in jewels to hide her thinning hair, as well as silk pillowcases and pyjamas to make her feel cosseted in bed.”

Helpful healing hampers

“Her last basket was full of stuff to help her get ready to face the world after she finished treatment – jewellery, all her nice creams and make-up and things that would give her confidence,” said Agnes.

“She was so delighted that she persuaded me to make a business of creating hampers and I did just that. My husband’s family has been farming and living in Portarlington for over 100 years and our four children are the fourth generation of the family here.

“I am a teacher but it was hard to balance teaching with my husband working seven days a week and four children to rear, so I started the business as a way to work from home on my own time.

“I took parental leave after our last child, I did a start your own business via Zoom and set up a website.

“As a farmer’s wife, I have found the business to be a really good solution because I can make my own schedule, depending on what’s going on, on the farm. I can work at night after the kids go to bed during busy seasons like silage and hay,” Agnes said.

‘The Thoughtful Shopper’ provides gifts for all occasions, with an emphasis on sustainability and buying Irish and locally. It is going back to its roots this October – breast cancer awareness month – to devise a special gift box, ‘The Indulgence Edit.’

The boxes are being sent to Breast Cancer Ireland for distribution, with a donation of €20/box going to the charity.

Those interested in supporting the initiative can make individual donations or do whip arounds in their social, sports or community clubs, to buy ‘Indulgence Edit’ hampers for Breast Cancer Ireland.

`’Since we posted about the initiative on Instagram we’ve had a big response and some really amazing offers from luxury Irish producers that want to donate the boxes – so it’s all very exciting,” Agnes concluded.

