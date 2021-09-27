A cool and unsettled week is in store, according to Met Éireann, with wet and windy weather mixed with blustery showers at times, though with some sunny spells too.

Rain will clear in eastern parts early this morning (Monday, September 27) to leave sunny spells and showers. The showers will become heavy at times in the west this morning, before becoming more frequent and widespread this afternoon along with the chance of localised hail, thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Highest temperatures will be a cooler 11° to 15° in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

Tonight, showers will become mostly confined to southern and western coastal areas through the night, with drier and clearer weather developing elsewhere.

However, showers may become more frequent near southern coasts towards morning, merging into longer spells of rain at times. Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 9° in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, fresher near coasts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, September 28) will see sunny spells and scattered thundery showers. Cloudier weather will remain in the south and southeast though, where showers may merge to longer spells of rain at times.

It will be cool, with highest temperatures of 11° to 14° in moderate to occasionally fresh southwesterly winds, veering westerly during the afternoon, according to the national forecaster.

Showers will largely become confined to the west and north coasts tomorrow night, with good dry clear spells developing elsewhere. It will be quite cool, in mostly moderate westerly winds with lowest temperatures of 5° to 9°.

Wednesday morning (September 29) will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and just the chance of some patchy drizzle along the northwest coast. Cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon with some patchy drizzle extending inland. More persistent rain will push into the west during the evening.

Highest temperatures Wednesday will be 11° to 15° as moderate westerly winds back southerly and ease light to moderate by evening.

Wet and blustery conditions will extend from the Atlantic overnight on Wednesday, with some heavy bursts at times. Clearer spells and showery conditions will reach the west coast by morning.

Lowest temperatures on Wednesday night will be 7° to 11° as southwesterly winds increase moderate to fresh, becoming strong near coasts.

Thursday (September 30) will see hazy sunny spells and scattered showers in the morning, however a spell of more persistent and occasionally heavy rain will extend from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 17° in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Rain will clear from southern areas early on Thursday night, with scattered showers and clear spells following, while the rain will gradually clear northern parts later in the night. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 11° in moderate to fresh southwest to west winds.

There will be good sunny spells on Friday (October 1) with scattered showers mainly confined to western coastal counties. Some of these showers will be heavy or thundery at times. Highest temperatures should be 11° to 14° in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.

