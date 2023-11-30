Managing cell counts within herds can be a challenge at times, particularly in herds that are producing milk off cubicles.

Keeping on top of cell counts within herd milking cows this winter is important, and any increases need to be investigated.

During the winter months, when cows are being milked from sheds, the risk of cell count issues is going to be higher due to environmental pressures.

Cell counts

There are a number of reasons why issues with cell counts may occur, these could range from milking routine, parlour maintenance, hygiene standards, and the genetic make-up of the cows.

Winter milk herds are heading into the peak months for supply, meaning that keeping these cell counts under control is vital.

Some cows due to genetics are likely to have issues with cell counts, these cows should be bred out of the herd as a control measure.

Milk recording data should make it easy to identify these cows and allow you to stop breeding replacements from them.

The milking routine and the management of the cubicle shed are likely going to have the biggest impact on cell counts within winter milk herds.

Setting and maintaining hygiene standards during the milking process is vital, to ensure that high-quality milk is sold from the farm.

It is important to keep the milking parlour reasonably clean and to wear the correct clothing and gloves when milking.

Having a milking routine that is both efficient and effective is an important step in the control of cell counts and mastitis-causing bacteria.

Keeping the bacteria pressure low in the cubicle shed is the best way of preventing mastitis cases and cell count issues.

Lime should be spread twice daily and scrapers run on a regular basic to keep the passageways clean.

Records

Milk recording is going to be vital and using these recording to identify problem cows or potential problem cows.

It is important that your records extend beyond just milk recording, as cows can slip through the cracks.

If a cow has a mastitis case between recording, there is the potential that she will have low-reading in both these tests.

Keeping and using all the data that you have available to you is the best practice.

You should also be using the California Mastitis Test (CMT) to determine which quarters are actually causing the issue.

Although milk recording data will highlight cows that have an issue, it does not indicate which quarter or quarters have an issue.

It is quite possible that one quarter on a cow is significantly higher than the others, and this is causing that cow’s cell count to spike.