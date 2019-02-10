Winter crop walks throughout the week

Teagasc will hold its annual winter crop walks across the country this week. Farmers and agronomists are invited to the events to gain advice on what the next steps should be in winter crop husbandry.

The focus will be on management practices to protect yield in the coming weeks. Fertiliser programmes, disease control and plant growth regulation will all be on the agenda.

To find your nearest walk see below. Please note the first walk in Oak Park is at 2:00pm, all other walks begin at 11:00am.

Details of this week’s crop walks: Wednesday, February 13, 2:00pm to 4:00pm – Teagasc Oak Park, Co. Carlow;

Thursday, February 14, 11:00am to 1:00pm – DAFM Farm, Ballyderown, Co. Cork;

Thursday, February 14, 11:00am to 1:00pm – Simon Neville, Blackwater, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford;

Friday, February 15, 11:00am to 1:00pm – Platin Grain, Platin, Drogheda, Co. Louth;

Friday, February 15, 11:00am to 1:00pm – Teagasc, Kildalton, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

There are still some Teagasc spring tillage seminars to be held. These events include topics such as crop planning and margins for 2019, spring cereal varieties and sowing rate, crop nutrition to achieve savings and integrated pest management strategies.