Moy Park graduates celebrate success

A total of 10 young people have successfully graduated from Moy Park’s award-winning Graduate Management Trainee Programme.

Delivered in partnership with the Ulster University Business School, the two-year programme is open to graduates across all disciplines.

With hands-on work experience and classroom-based learning, the scheme equips participants with leadership skills, financial awareness and commercial acumen.

The aim of the programme is to ensure graduates have the right tools for business leadership, as well as an understanding of the food industry, gained at Moy Park’s Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Northern Ireland sites.

Each of this year’s graduates will be offered a full-time position with Moy Park this year with a number already placed in the business.

Congratulating the young people at a special graduation ceremony held at Edenmore Golf and Country Club, Nicky Taylor, Moy Park’s head of talent and employee experience said: “Our graduate and management programmes provide a great platform for aspiring career starters and future business leaders.

Investing in young talent is crucial to the development of our teams and growth of our business, and Moy Park’s programmes have been designed to support the needs of these ambitious individuals to excel within our company.