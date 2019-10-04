Wind warning issued for this morning in wake of storm

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for six counties this morning, Friday, October 4, in the west of the country in the wake of Storm Lorenzo.

Issued in the past few minutes by the national meteorological office, the alert affects counties: Longford; Westmeath; Galway; Mayo; Roscommon; and Clare.

The warning is in place from 7:00am until 11:00am this morning.

According to Met Éireann, strong westerly winds persist for a time this morning, with mean speeds of 50 to 65kph and with higher gusts.

For the rest of the country, it was noted that strong west to south-west winds this morning will continue to bring hazards to the early morning commute with the possibility of debris from trees and structures weakened by the passing storm.

The winds will continue to ease off generally as the day goes on. Rain in the north will move southeastwards and will clear from the east and southeast later this morning too and it will become mainly dry with brighter weather developing as the day goes on. Highest temperatures will reach 16° to 19°.

There’ll be patchy outbreaks of drizzle and rain moving eastwards overnight tonight and it will get misty with fog patches.

Light variable winds will give way to a freshening southeasterly and temperatures will fall to 9° or 10°.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will start out mainly dry and cloudy with outbreaks of rain arriving early in to the west, spreading eastwards and turning heavy with the risk of spot flooding.

It’ll start to clear the west coast by the time it arrives in the east. Highest temperatures will hit 15° to 19°, while the fresh to strong south-east wind will veer westerly with the clearing rain.

The outlook for tomorrow night is for a mainly dry night with isolated showers a little more frequent around western to coastal areas.

Winds will become mainly light to moderate westerly in direction with misty conditions developing again as temperatures will fall to 9° or 10°.

Outlook

There’ll be yet another spell of rain arriving Sunday night from the west but Sunday itself will be a dry day with mist clearing early and sunshine developing in light winds.

Temperatures will reach 15° to 17° and light to moderate westerly winds will once again freshen overnight as the rain moves west to east.

The rain will be heavy and bring more spot flooding.

On Monday, rain in the morning in the east will slowly clear and then it will be a mainly dry day with showers, mainly affecting the Connacht and Ulster.

Temperatures will be between 15° and 20° and winds will be fresh southwesterly, according to Met Éireann.