Elderly farmer dies following injuries while tending to livestock

An elderly farmer has died following an incident involving livestock on a farm in Co. Limerick.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating as a fatal workplace accident on a farm in Dromcollogher that occurred on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

“A man in his 80s was discovered unresponsive and injured whilst he had been tending to livestock.

Gardaí and emergency services attended and the man was brought to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead on Wednesday, October 2.

“A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date,” the Garda spokesperson added.

Both the local coroner and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.

Second farm fatality in a week

This is the second farm fatality this week involving an elderly farmer tending to livestock.

On Monday, September 30, a man in his 70s was killed in a farming accident in Co. Cork.

Confirming the news, a Garda spokesperson told AgriLand: “Gardaí at Clonakilty are investigating as a fatal farming accident [led to] the death of a man in his 70s following an incident on a farm in Leap, Co. Cork, on September 30.

The alarm was raised at approximately 1:30pm when the man was discovered unresponsive and injured in a farm shed.

Gardaí and emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.