‘Farmers being set up to take the hit on US tariffs’ – ICMSA

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has said that the imposition of tariffs – at any time – would be “a matter of regret requiring a degree of commitment towards an equitable resolution”.

McCormack made the comments following the announcement that the US is set to impose tariffs on a range of Irish food products including butter, cheese, dairy-based liqueurs and pork.

He said: “The idea that Irish food products being exported to the US could be hit with a new 25% tariff was almost beyond belief”.

Irish farmers and agri-food are now being set up to take a hit as part of a tit-for-tat trade dispute in which they are categorically not involved and had derived no benefit whatsoever.

“How have we ended up in a situation where some Irish food products are going to be lumbered with a new 25% Tariff by the US Government in retaliation for what the US alleges – and the WTO has concluded – was a failure by the EU to end subsidies for Airbus?

Irish farmers are massively pro-EU and understand very well the principles of solidarity, but this is uncomfortably close to the Russian embargo where a political disagreement, however justified, seemed to bear down very disproportionately on farmers and food producers – and in fact still does.

The threatened US tariffs are on foot of a dispute between the EU and US over supports for Airbus and Boeing.

“How can it be fair that the EU’s action on subsidies for Airbus can work its way back to the price that Irish farmers receive for their produce through a negative impact on the sales to the US?

Concluding, McCormack said: “The Government has got to make sure that those elements directly involved in this trade dispute settle it amongst themselves or bear the cost amongst themselves.”