Small-scale biogas workshops to take place nationwide

The Irish Bioenergy Association in conjunction with Teagasc are holding a series of workshops to explore how biogas (anaerobic digestion) can be used to recycle farm wastes and byproducts into useful energy and fertiliser.

A statement from the IrBea explained it is “looking for suitable farms to join the partnership in developing small scale biogas on working farms”.

The event may be of interest to dairy, beef, poultry, pig and tillage farms, as well as having interesting potential for the horticultural sector.

Advertisement

The statement urged those who are interested in finding out more to book into one of the workshops around the country.

All workshops will commence registration at 9:30am and aim to start at 10:00am and finish at 1:00pm.

The dates and locations are as follows (Click the link if you wish to register):

Speakers will include: IrBEA representatives; Teagasc representative and other industry stakeholders.

The project aims to stimulate the deployment of innovative on-farm small-scale biogas production by providing support and a capital contribution to three demonstration projects.