Small-scale biogas workshops to take place nationwide
The Irish Bioenergy Association in conjunction with Teagasc are holding a series of workshops to explore how biogas (anaerobic digestion) can be used to recycle farm wastes and byproducts into useful energy and fertiliser.
A statement from the IrBea explained it is “looking for suitable farms to join the partnership in developing small scale biogas on working farms”.
The event may be of interest to dairy, beef, poultry, pig and tillage farms, as well as having interesting potential for the horticultural sector.
All workshops will commence registration at 9:30am and aim to start at 10:00am and finish at 1:00pm.
The dates and locations are as follows (Click the link if you wish to register):
- October 7 – Centre of Excellence, O’Moore Park (GAA pitch), Portlaoise;
- October 9 – Ard Ri House Hotel, Tuam, Co. Galway;
- October 10 – Teagasc Agricultural College, Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan;
- October 11 – Teagasc, Environment Research Centre, Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford;
- October 14 – Teagasc Food Research Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork (11:00 am start);
- October 18 – Landmark Hotel, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim.
The project aims to stimulate the deployment of innovative on-farm small-scale biogas production by providing support and a capital contribution to three demonstration projects.