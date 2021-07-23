Most people share the same sentiment that when it comes to wind farms, they must be “strategically and sustainably developed, including meaningful consultation with local residents”, as Sinn Féin’s Violet-Anne Wynne said.

Objectors feel that one or more of the above were lacking when it came to the application lodged earlier this year by Coillte and Mid Clare Renewable Energy Windfarm Ltd. (MCRE) for the development of 10 wind turbines of up to 170m in height.

Because of this, deputy Wynne said she is “celebrating” the recent refusal of planning permission by Clare County Council for this proposed wind farm near Cahermurphy.

She said that the residents who were campaigning against the proposed wind farm in Clare raised “very legitimate concerns”.

On the back of this, deputy feels that the government should be focusing on offshore wind farms as an alternative to land-based developments.

“When I visited the proposed site and saw that there was already a wind farm in the vicinity, I understood that another development would not be best placed there. The residents already have had issues with perpetual shadow flicker,” she said.

‘Sensible regulations’ for wind farms

The deputy’s party colleague Brian Stanley has brought forward legislation on three occasions since 2014 that would implement “sensible regulations” for wind farm developments.

His latest introduction of the Wind Turbine Regulation Bill 2020 was back in November of last year.

Meanwhile, many wait in hope for the updated 2006 Wind Energy Development Guidelines. The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage told Agriland that the department is still undertaking a focused review of the 2006 guidelines.

Advertisement

The review is addressing a number of key aspects including sound or noise, visual amenity setback distances, shadow flicker, community obligation, community dividend and grid connections, the department said.

In 2019 and 2020, a public consultation on the draft revised guidelines took place as part of the strategic environmental assessment (SEA) process.

Almost 500 submissions were received as part of the consultation, many of which were “extremely detailed and technical in nature”.

The Department of Housing, along with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, is currently analysing the submissions received.

“The government [has] known for some time now that the wind farm regulation is outdated and not fit for purpose and therefore should be replaced without any further delay,” deputy Wynne commented.

“This legislation must also be retrospective to encompass any wind farms that have already lodged planning permission.

“I was eager to celebrate with the Cahermurphy residents who I was working with on this issue and I was happy to see that Clare County Council heeded the objections of many constituents – but I am not against wind farms in every instance.

“We should be looking to other EU states who have managed to develop wind energy infrastructure safely such as Denmark, who [is] paving the way for offshore wind farms.”