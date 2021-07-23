While the advancement of autonomous farm vehicles offers new economic and environmental benefits, their future growth also presents the new challenge of ensuring unmanned machines pose no risk to farmers, and the public crossing their land.

This week, during Farm Safety Week (July 19-23, 2021) Agri-EPI Centre and the award-winning Hands Free Farm (HFF) project have announced they will hold a ‘hackathon’ to identify new solutions for robotic farming safety.

A hackathon is a design sprint-like event, in which computer programmers and others involved in software development, such as graphic designers, interface designers, project managers, and domain experts collaborate intensively on software projects.

As experts in the development of autonomous farm machinery, the HFF team will integrate and evaluate the winning solution at their Midlands plot.

Hackathon

The hackathon event is open to any company or individual from any background. Registration will open on July 30 on the Agri-EPI website.

Agri-EPI’s business development director Lisa Williams said: “The benefits of autonomous farm machinery are many but as it becomes more commonplace in the future, and while more and more people recognise the mental health benefits of walking outdoors, it’s essential that farm automation poses no threat to the public.

Advertisement

“We’re excited to have Hands Free Farm on board to help us devise the hackathon and look forward to seeing the participants come up with some really innovative ideas.”

Innovate UK-funded HFF is led by Precision Decisions, with partners Farmscan Ag, Harper Adams University and Agri-EPI Centre. It builds on an earlier project, Hands Free Hectare, in which a hectare of cereal crop was grown without any human entering the hectare of land.

Clive Blacker, director of lead partner Precision Decisions, said: “One of the challenges of our project is that, like many typical farms, our 35ha plot includes footpaths and roads with public access. The safety and security of the operation of autonomous machinery are of paramount importance.

“Addressing this issue will be critical to implementing autonomous machinery and devices in real-world commercial farming settings in the future, and gaining regulatory, market and public acceptance of the technology.

“We are very excited to be working with Agri-EPI to develop a robotic safety hackathon and cannot wait to see what new thinking and imagination can be applied to agriculture from any background.”