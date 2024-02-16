The Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture, Claire Kerrane, has asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, if consideration has been given to provide financial compensation for sheep culled as a result of Maedi Visna virus (MVV).

As part of a Parliamentary Question (PQ) she also enquired about what measures are in place to limit the disease and support flock owners.

In response to these queries, the minister highlighted that the disease is not listed in EU Animal Health Law and that trade in live sheep in the EU takes place without the need for proof regarding MVV.

Minister McConalogue said: “It is a private industry requirement in several EU member states, and the UK for imported breeding sheep to be free of MVV.

“MVV is not a condition which requires health certification for intra-EU trade in sheep meat, however it is a condition for trade in sheep meat to a number of third countries.

“MVV is a notifiable disease in Ireland, recognising its low prevalence in order to signal any change in risk to farmers, and as a support to international trade.”

Minister McConalogue then stated that, breeding sheep imported into the country are tested for MVV and the owners are advised to cull or return any animal that tested positive for the virus.

The department carries out an annual survey of cull ewes to provide evidence of disease freedom and to support trade assurances.

However, McConalogue stated that “there is no statutory control programme or compensation scheme for any affected flocks in Ireland, nor are there any plans for such”.

The minister added that the development of an accreditation programme for MVV could be in the works by his officials, which will provide further assurance to those pedigree breeders who wish to export their sheep.

Maedi Visna

MVV is a viral disease of sheep, which affects the respiratory system and the mammary gland, or otherwise known as, the udder of sheep.

The name Maedi Visna derives from two Icelandic words that describe the main signs of pneumonia and wasting.

MVV is a chronic disease caused by a retrovirus, introduced to the UK through imported animals.

Maedi Visna is contagious and difficult to diagnose, which can lead to: poor body condition; poorer fertility, increased mastitis, or death.