Wild Atlantic Way locals asked to share their gems

“Collaboration with local communities has been key to the success of the Wild Atlantic Way and agriculture, food and tourism are key drivers of rural economies,” Failte Ireland’s director of marketing, Niall Tracey, has said.

He was speaking after the Minister of State for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, launched ‘Call of the Wild’ – a joint initiative between the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

There is such diversity in rural Ireland’s visitor activities, attractions and specialist farm food producers.

‘Call of the Wild’ asks local people to tell us about the hidden gems in their counties, whether it be a secluded beach, farmers’ market or the perfect café, so that we can share it with the world,” Tracey said.

The new initiative aims to give local people on the Wild Atlantic Way the opportunity to have their hidden gems included in a global social media campaign, while highlighting the beauty of the locality as a holiday destination to their own social network.

Over the coming weeks, locals from along the Wild Atlantic Way will be called on to share photos and videos that showcase the beauty of the west coast on social media, using the hashtag #MyWildAtlanticWay.

The best photos and videos will be shared by Tourism Ireland on its social platforms with millions of potential holidaymakers around the world. Everyone who gets involved will have the chance to win a two-night break along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Regional Initiative

Minister Griffin said that this is the first of a number of regional tourism initiatives made possible due to the increased funding in tourism.

From stunning landscapes to exquisite food, there are many hidden gems along the Wild Atlantic Way known to locals, but undiscovered by the rest of the world.

To launch the initiative, Failte Ireland has teamed up with eight sporting legends from along the Wild Atlantic Way: Aidan O’Mahony, Kerry; Orla Finn, Cork; Podge Collins, Clare; Michael Murphy, Donegal; Róisin Upton, Limerick; Lee Keegan, Mayo; Alan Cawley, Sligo; and David Collins, Galway.

Every ‘Call of the Wild’ ambassador will share some of their favourite destinations in the region across their social media accounts, encouraging their followers to follow suit.