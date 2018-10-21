Financial pressure piles on stress for farming women

61% of the 200-plus women involved in agriculture in west Cork, who took part in a survey by Skibbereen and Bandon Credit Union, feel that financial pressure is the biggest stress factor when running a farm.

The survey – which sought women’s insights into farm life – was carried out ahead of a forum event for west Cork women in agriculture on Thursday, October 25 in the Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon, at 8:00pm.

The event, which will be hosted by C103’s Patricia Messinger, is aimed at women involved in farming on a day-to-day basis and those who manage farm and family finances and administration.

Of those surveyed, 92% said they felt that farming was a good way of life. However, over 58% of these felt achieving a good work/life balance and the increased paperwork and admin duties were among the main difficulties.

58% said they would like to see their children take over the family farm business. Just 49% felt confident about the future of farming in general, which is down to concerns surrounding Brexit and the ever-increasing admin duties which must be completed alongside the daily duties on the farm.

Forum Speakers

Keynote speakers include Gráinne Hurley, business and technology advisor with Teagasc, who will cover farm planning, audits and administration.

Finola Colgan, Mental Health Ireland, will tackle the topic of managing pressure and five ways to well-being. Albert Wolfe, solicitor, will speak about succession planning and securing the future of the farm business.

Advertisement

There will be a panel discussion among some of west Cork’s leading female voices in farming who will speak openly about the triumphs and trials of running a farm.

Among the panel of contributors will be: Máire McCarthy, farmer, QFA and board member for Bandon Co-Op; Vanessa Kiely O’Connor, award-winning farmer; and Ann Keohane, farmer and IFA environment and rural affairs committee member.

Those attending will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the future of farming in west Cork, as well as learning techniques on new farm practises and overcoming the increasing work load and pressure of managing a farm business.

Donal O’Driscoll, CEO, Skibbereen and Bandon Credit Union said that the event will address the main challenges faced by women in agriculture in the region.

Take-home lessons

“For many years a woman’s role on the farm was not recognised, but today things are very different with countless women very successfully running farms and making huge strides in new farming techniques. Others may be balancing their own careers and dealing with the ever-increasing paperwork which running a farm can bring,” commented O’Driscoll.

The event aims to give people solid take home lessons on how to deal with changing farm practises and how they can better plan for the future.

“We look forward to hearing personal stories from women at the forefront of farming in west Cork, who will speak candidly on the real challenges and benefits of farm life,” O’Driscoll said.