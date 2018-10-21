Wicklow’s Belfield House comes with 41ac of ‘superb’ farmland

Belfield House which incorporates 460m² (4,951ft²) of living space on 41ac of ‘superb’ agricultural lands, with additional accommodation, offers upscale country life within a short commute to the city centre.

Located in Kilpedder, Co. Wicklow, Belfield House is 6km from Greystones where the Dart can be accessed, and 14km from the M50 motorway interchange. It has additional accommodation in the form of an apartment and a two-bedroom detached house in the grounds.

The detached five-bay two-storey house was built around 1780. It has distinctive curved ends to the front elevation and is positioned in a private enclosure with mature trees for shelter.

“The reception hall incorporates high ceilings with an archway to the rear. The large dining room with curved wall, Adams marble fireplace and views to the front garden is a wonderful entertaining room with ease of access to the kitchen area,” said selling agent Philip Guckian.

The living room has a wood burning stove. The drawing room features a Victorian marble fireplace, coving and ceiling roses, and doors leading to a south-facing patio. Towards the rear of the property, there is a country-style kitchen with an AGA cooker, tiled floors with a utility room and a larder beside.

On the far side of the hall there is a study/family room from which there is access into the south-facing sunroom, with access to the swimming pool and gardens with a barbeque area. The ground floor has a guest bedroom, boiler room and WC.

The three main bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom suite incorporates a shower, storage, WC and wash-hand basin. The main family bathroom is fully tiled with bath, WC, wash hand basin and hot press. There are two further bedrooms and a storage room on the second floor.

Additional accommodation

There is staff accommodation in the courtyard. This area, the agent said, is in need of repair and restoration, with the accommodation consisting of a lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and family bedroom.

The detached residence is to the rear of the main residence and farm, and has separate access off the main avenue.

“This is an excellent space for staff or indeed a rental opportunity,” Guckian said.

The accommodation includes: lounge; kitchen; two bedrooms; and a bathroom. Private gardens surround the dwelling.

Lands

“There is agricultural access to the rear of the farm. The lands are superb and can be used for grazing or indeed crops, currently accommodating cattle grazing,” said Guckian. They are, he said, well sheltered and drained.

The farm has top class lands and is suitable for a number of uses. The lands also give excellent privacy to the residence.

The equestrian facilities at Belfield House include two stables in the courtyard, hay and machinery shed, separate yard with two mare and foal stables and space for possibly two other stables. There is a floodlit sand arena in need of some repair, and separate sheds for storage.

Gardens

The house links seamlessly with the private gardens and pleasure grounds, according to the agent. Iron gates and mature hedging are to the front of the gardens. There is a tennis court to the rear of the house.

Amenities

The Wicklow Way walking route is easily accessed in the nearby village of Laragh. Equestrian enthusiasts are well catered for in the area with a strong pony club and a number of riding clubs.

Salmon and trout fishing are available, by arrangement, on the River Slaney; harbours at nearby Wicklow and Greystones provide opportunity for sea fishing and sailing.

For sale by private treaty, the property has an asking price of €2,850,000. Viewing is by appointment only.