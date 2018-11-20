Who tops the league in one of Europe’s biggest telehandler markets?

3,423 new telescopic handlers were registered in France last year (2017). But which brands topped the market?

The 2017 tally was down significantly on the number for 2016. Registrations declined by a substantial 14.6%. The data comes from Axema – the French trade association of the agricultural equipment industry.

French outlet Materiel Agricole reports that JCB was in front – with a 33.2% market share. Following relatively closely behind was Manitou (29.6%).

These two manufacturers (combined) accounted for almost two-thirds of total registrations.

Interestingly, JCB increased its market share between 2016 and 2017. Manitou lost some ground during the same period.

Merlo was in third position (14.5%) in 2017. Next up was Claas (8%); followed by Bobcat (4.2%).

Behind those were Massey Ferguson (2.7%), Caterpillar (2.6%), Dieci (2%), New Holland (1.9%) and Deutz-Fahr (0.5%). The ‘others’ category accounted for 0.7% of overall registrations.

Advertisement

Tractor market

Materiel Agricole also reports that 22,549 new tractors were registered in France last year. The figure is remarkably similar to that of 2016; the 2017 figure was down by just 0.2%.

So who was on top? John Deere was in poll position; it accounted for 19.4% of the overall figure.

It was substantially ahead of New Holland, which finished the year with a market share of 13.2%. The gap between John Deere and New Holland actually widened between 2016 and 2017.

Next up was Massey Ferguson, with a market share of 12%. Its relative position improved significantly in 2017; it languished in fifth place the previous year (2016).

Claas slipped from third to fourth position, with a market of 11.2%. Fendt, meanwhile, slipped from fourth into fifth place – recording a figure of 10.5%.

Kubota made gains in 2017; its share rose to 8.2% (putting it in sixth position). Case IH (7.4%) and Valtra (6.7%) followed; both lost ground between 2016 and 2017.

Next up were Deutz-Fahr (4.7%), McCormick (1.8%), Landini (1.2%) and Same (1.1%). The ‘others’ category accounted for 2.6% of overall registrations.