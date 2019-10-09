Wheeled loader sales are down; what about telehandlers?

Registrations of new wheeled loaders (in the Republic of Ireland) fell to just a single unit last month – down from four during September of 2018. That’s according to the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

Wheeled loader registrations had rallied somewhat during August, following significant decreases earlier in the year.

The total number of (new) wheeled loaders registered during the first nine months (January to September – inclusive) of this year stands at 84 units. That’s a year-on-year drop of 15 machines.

Last month, registrations of new telehandlers (telescopic handlers) repeated the slight contraction witnessed in August. Registrations during September fell back by one unit compared to the same month of last year.

31 new units were registered during September. A total of 437 such machines were registered during the first nine months of 2019 – a 35% year-on-year increase compared to 2018.

Almost half of these registrations were in three counties – Meath (81 units), Cork (76 units) and Wexford (56 units).

Registrations of new backhoe-loaders fell during September – down one unit from a modest tally of four during September of last year.

A total of 61 (new) backhoe-loaders were registered during the first nine months of this year. 68 were registered during the same period of 2018.

Interestingly, and unexpectedly at this stage of the year, another (new) self-propelled forage harvester was registered during September. According to the FTMTA, that brings the running total for the year to “an impressive” 59 units.

New tractor registrations

Meanwhile, FTMTA data shows that 63 new tractors were registered during September. That represents a 38% decline, when compared with the same month of last year.

A total of 1,830 new tractors were registered during the first three-quarters (nine months) of this year. That, it should be noted, is still marginally ahead of the corresponding figure for 2018.