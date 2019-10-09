Auction report: Brace of ‘blues’ at ‘on-farm’ sale in Co. Kilkenny
Hennessy Auctioneers (Co. Laois) held a significant ‘on-farm clearance auction’ on Saturday, September 28, in Co. Kilkenny.
According to the auctioneer, there was a “100% clearance of 86 lots, with almost 150 registered bidders on the day”.
All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5% (up to a maximum of €1,000 per lot).
All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at 23% (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).
Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.
Headline prices
Among the lots was a 2013 New Holland T7.200 (pictured below). It was described as follows: Range Command; front linkage and PTO; 8,289 hours. It sold for €34,200.
There was also a 2010 New Holland T6080 (pictured below). It was described as follows: Range Command; 7,582 hours. It sold for €30,500.
Also from the New Holland camp was a 2008 New Holland TM155 (pictured below). It was described as follows: Range Command; 9,857 hours. It sold for €22,000.
Also present was this 2006 Lamborghini R6.130 (pictured below). It was described as follows: front loader and bucket; 7,186 hours. It sold for €19,100.
Among the machinery lots was this 2013 Jeantil EVR 13-10 rear-discharge muck spreader (pictured below). It sold for €9,000.
This 2017 Major slurry tanker (pictured below) was described as follows: 2,600-gallon; single-axle. It sold for €11,250.
This 2010 Major slurry tanker (pictured below) was described as follows: 2,600-gallon; single-axle; galvanised; trailing shoe. It sold for €9,000.
