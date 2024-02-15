Modern Austrian Fleckvieh produce as much or more milk than Irish dairy cows. The current national average production in Austria is 7,900kg at 4.18% fat, and 3.43% protein.

Farmer experience in Ireland, crossing Fleckvieh on their cows is that milk yield either stays the same or increases – something which surprises them, considering the “beefier” appearance of the Fleckvieh cross cows.

One of the major advantages of the breed is the strength of the cows. That extra bit of muscle gives them so much more strength to overcome the challenges of modern farming.

Their lactation does not peak as high or as early as single–purpose dairy breeds, but they milk on better in late lactation.

This is a major advantage to them in the early months of milking, when their bodies are under so much pressure, and results in less problems – and less vets bills.

Valuable calves

Austrian farmers view their calves and cull cows as an integral part of their income, and significant contributor to higher profits.

Fleckvieh calves sell freely for from €250 to €400 at a few weeks old here in Ireland.

Farmers who’ve been using Fleckvieh for a few years often find they have a queue of customers waiting to buy their calves direct off farm. Image source: Celtic Sires

Irish Dairy Farmers will increasingly have to keep their calves longer and longer before sale. It’s more important than ever that the calf has the genetics to reward the farmer financially for their work.

One added bonus of having Fleckvieh cross cows is that, when they then use a beef bull on them, the resulting calf is a very valuable calf for sale to beef farmers.

Sustainability

Austria is number one in Europe for having the lowest carbon footprint for dairy production [joint first with Ireland], mainly because 85% of their milking cows are the highly efficient Fleckvieh breed.

Austria is also No.1 in the EU for carbon efficient beef production.

Independent studies verify that Fleckvieh is the reason for Austria’s low carbon livestock production.

One of the most recent studies, from 2022, Spiers, et al, Germany, states:

“Fleckvieh causes lower greenhouse gas emissions than using dairy breeds for milk production and making up for shortfalls in meat production with declining suckler cow numbers.”

Index accuracy

After more than 70 years of selection, the level of detail and the accuracy of the data coming with the Austrian semen is unparalleled – everything from all the usual production: fertility; SCC information; to docility; milking speed; hoof health, and much more are delivered with typical Austrian and German precision.

Animals are genomic tested and evaluated across three countries – Austria, Germany and Czeck Republic.

Irish farmers already using the semen, have been very impressed by the accuracy of the data.

Fleckvieh semen availability

Celtic Fleckvieh are the exclusive importers of all Austrian semen and supply directly to DIY operators, as well as to farmers using technicians working with the main AI companies (shipped through those companies out to the technicians flasks).

Bulls are selected specifically for Ireland, with a heavy emphasis on ease of calving, milk solids and of course udder health and fertility.

There is huge versatility within the breed, and so we advise that you ring us to discuss what best suits your own farm. Image source: Celtic Sires

The range of bulls on offer range from those that breed smaller cows with high % solids, to bulls whose daughters have the capacity to produce from 7,000 to 10,000 litres freely, given the correct care and feeding.

