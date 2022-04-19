From January 1, 2021, any farmer with a stocking rate that exceeds 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare, and/or is exporting slurry to a lower stocking rate, is required to erect a fence at least 1.5m from the top of watercourses, or a water edge.

In addition to this, water troughs must be located 20m away from the water course.

This is a legal requirement introduced as part of a stricter Nitrates Action Programme.

These new rules were implemented into policy in an attempt to halt the decline in the water quality of our watercourses.

Water quality

Under the Water Framework Directive (WFD) set out by the EU, Ireland must achieve a ‘good status’ on all of our watercourses by 2027.

Water quality trends have been deteriorating in recent years and this demonstrates to the EU that the current water quality situation is not under control.

Current regulations have been implemented in an attempt to improve water quality and allow for Ireland’s nitrates derogation to be retained.

Fencing requirements

The fencing requirements are not only applicable to farmers with stocking rates that exceed 170kg of organic nitrogen, but also to farmers who are exporting slurry to come under the stocking rate of 170kg.

Stocking calculations will now account for slurry that is exported.

Fences must be erected at least 1.5m from the top of the bank or water’s edge in order to end the continuing access from grazing bovines to the water course for drinking purposes.

The fence must be either permanent or temporary, as long as it excludes bovines from the watercourse.

Crossing of the watercourse is permissible in necessary circumstances, such as reaching an isolated parcel of land. However, the watercourse must be fenced once bovines have crossed.

Water troughs

The purpose of fencing the watercourse is to stop bovine drinking points in the watercourse, which have a negative effect on water quality. The waterbody is fenced 1.5m from the top of the bank, allowing for a good grass buffer between the field and waterbody

All existing and new water troughs must be either relocated or installed 20m back from the watercourse. Where this is not possible, the water trough must be placed as far back as is physically possible. An unfenced waterbody resulting in the river bank becoming destabilised and providing a source of sediment and nutrients

Ensuring this 20m distance between troughs and watercourses will reduce the risk of sediment or nutrients around water troughs reaching the waters.

Farm roadways

New regulations for farm roadways and waters also came into effect on January 1, 2021.

These were implemented to prevent the direct run-off from farm roadways into waters and apply to all farmers, irrespective of stocking rates. As seen above: Ensure roadway is sloped to field. Fenced should be placed between farm roadway and waterbody. For new farm roadways, fence should be placed 1.5 m from the top of the bank

They apply to all watercourses, rivers, streams, drains and dry drains etc.

Where an existing roadway runs parallel to a watercourse, a fence must be erected. For new farm roadways, a fence must be erected at least 1.5m from the top of the bank.

The farm roadway should be sloped towards the field to divert any run-off away from the waters.

Glanbia Ireland Sustainability Action Payment

Glanbia Ireland recently launched its new sustainability action payment. This is designed to assist its milk suppliers in enhancing the environmental and economic sustainability of their farms.

A payment of 0.5c/L will be made to all suppliers who deliver any of the seven sustainability actions from a list of 18 options.

Enhancing water quality is a key area, with numerous water-protection measures available.

One such measure is the fencing of watercourses on farm and, if implemented, will account for one of the seven measures.

