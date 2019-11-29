What Black Friday bargains are out there for eagle-eyed farmers?

The annual shopping sensation Black Friday is upon us today, Friday, November 29, meaning one thing – people all over the country are keeping an eye out for prospective bargains and the chance to save on the shopping bills in the run-up to Christmas.

With this in mind, AgriLand decided to check out what bargains and Black Friday deals are out there for fast-fingered farmers to avail of before the retail world returns to normality (of sorts) in the coming days.

Glanbia deals

First up, Irish agribusiness giant Glanbia is having its biggest ever Black Friday sale at present.

Available until tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, the group is offering big savings across its farm, garden, pet and solid fuel ranges with all offers available online here, in store and on farm.

20% off all farm hardware, including fencing and fencers, drinkers and feeders, gates and feed barriers;

Up to 30% off animal health, including dosing, calving aids and teat sealer (handy to stock up on with the calving season around the corner);

20% off clothing and footwear, including wellies, high vis, waterproofs, dairy clothing, cold weather clothing and GAIN Animal Nutrition branded gear, among others. Offers of note include:

With the above just a taster of what’s on offer, more info can be found here.

Herdwatch

Meanwhile, Herdwatch is offering 50% off 12-month subscriptions on selected plans when you join using this page.

With this offer ending on Monday, December 2, the clock is ticking to avail of the deal.

Advertisement

Herdwatch highlights peace of mind, adding that a 30-day money back guarantee is included.

Haystack

Ireland’s newest farmer-focused classified and trade website Haystack.ie is offering farmers the chance to place advertisements on the site for free.

The online platform for finding, buying or selling new or used goods, services or equipment has no charge for farmers publishing adverts – just create an account, post an ad and away you go!

The site is designed specifically for Irish farmers, to assist in the continually evolving enterprise that is modern farming. For more info, check out the website here.

AgriLand branded merchandise

With AgriLand branded merchandise already on offer for a proverbial “steal”, Black Friday is not needed to avail of some sharp-looking stash straight from AgriLand Towers.

Have your loved ones swaggering in style with the ever-fashionable AgriLand brand. This is guaranteed to put farmers in a festive fever and merry mood…

For more info, and to view the full range of AgriLand clothing, accessories and coffee mugs, check out the AgriRetailer page here.

Happy (bargain) hunting!