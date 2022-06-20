Approval has been granted for a scheme to support tillage farmers impacted by historic levels of rainfall in Co. Wexford last Christmas.

The rainfall resulted in the complete loss of some crops in a localised area.

The scheme, announced this morning (Monday, June 20) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, will provide support of up to €400/ha.

The payment is targeted towards tillage farmers located in the South Slob and Inis Slob areas of the county.

These farmers were forced to replant winter crops that were irrevocably damaged as a consequence of flooding caused by the “exceptional” level of rainfall.

The minister said today: “Having been made aware of the significant damage…experienced last Christmas in Wexford, I have worked closely with my parliamentary colleagues in Wexford to deliver a scheme of financial support which will provide direct financial assistance to those most affected by the floods.

“The funding will offset the costs incurred by those farmers in re-establishing spring crops that are vital in light of current global events”.

Minister McConalogue added: “This scheme, in tandem with the Straw Incorporation Scheme (SIM); the Protein Aid Scheme; and the €12 million Tillage Incentive Scheme, are very strong supports for growers in this very important sector in reducing our dependence on imported feed and in delivering necessary feedstock in light of the Ukraine crises”.

The payment will be made solely on the area of flood-affected crop that required replanting in spring 2022.

Ground inspections supported by satellite imagery will be used to support the administration of the scheme and to “ensure prompt payments to affected growers”.

The minimum area that funding can be applied for is 2ha, while the maximum area will be 20ha.

Details of the terms and conditions for the scheme, including how to apply, will be made available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

At the time of the flooding, locals described rainfall of “biblical proportions”.

In early January, the chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Wexford executive, Jer O’Mahony, told Agriland that four inches of rain fell within five hours at his farm on Christmas morning.

Hundreds of acres of prime tillage land ground was under water after the downpour, with the Office of Public Works being called in to use pumps in an effort to ease the situation.