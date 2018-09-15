‘Well-located’ 39ac with derelict house for sale at Oulart

Marketed by the selling agent as being ‘top-quality agricultural lands’, this 39ac holding in the village of Oulart, Co. Wexford, is well-located half-way between the towns of Gorey at 23km to the north and Wexford, 21km to the south.

“It is also accessible to a range of other destinations including Enniscorthy at 14km; Blackwater at 9km; and Kilmuckridge at 9km,” said Clive Kavanagh of Jordan.

“The property has substantial road frontage of circa 500m onto the R741 and is being offered for sale in its entirety. The lands are currently in stubble and laid out in two divisions,” said Kavanagh.

The selling agent describes them as ‘excellent quality, suitable for any number of uses.’ In addition, there is a derelict farmhouse and yard which provides some potential for a new purchaser to apply for planning permission for a replacement house, he said.

“The fact there is an old residence will be a positive for some parties looking to get planning permission for a replacement,” said Kavanagh.

“The land is suitable for arable or grazing purposes and is in a good farming area,” he commented.

Demand would generally be good in the area, with a large agricultural base and a low turnover of land.

“Prices vary considerably depending on quantum and quality of the offering so the application of an average is difficult,” Kavanagh said.

“It is likely the buyer will be someone expanding their enterprise or perhaps a business person from Gorey or Wexford town looking for a holding with potential to construct a new residence,” he said.

Jordan is quoting a guide price of €12,000/ac for the Oulart holding and the auction is scheduled for Wednesday, October 10 at 3:00pm in the Riverside Hotel, Enniscorthy.