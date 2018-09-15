Rathcoffey castle and farm offers ‘highly productive’ lands

“One of the best farms that I have walked,” is how the selling agent describes Rathcoffey castle and farm, Co. Kildare. It comprises 224.5ac of “highly productive” agricultural lands, 8.5km from Maynooth and 31km from the capital.

Located in Rathcoffey village, a short distance from Straffan, home of the K Club, with its two championship golf courses, the demesne has an interesting history.

Around 1417, John Wogan was granted the manor of Rathcoffey and, although it changed ownership many times, it was John Wogan’s descendants that built the castle.

The Wogans held ownership up until 1758 when Col. Nicholas Wogan died with no male heir and the estate was divided between his two daughters.

In 1754, Archibald Hamilton Rowan bought Rathcoffey estate from Richard Wogan Talbot and built a new mansion on the site of the castle, incorporating the original Wogan castle into the structure.

It later passed between numerous owners before going into the possession of the Jesuits and then being sold to a local farmer in the 1970s. The lands have been let in recent years.

Rathcoffey castle and house are now in need of a full restoration, according to Philip Guckian, Sherry FitzGerald country homes, farms and estates.

The lands are of superb quality and for the most part are characterised by large fields of excellent quality tillage lands, serviced by a road which runs through the centre.

“The lands are also drained well with mature hedging surrounding most of the boundary. There are two access points into the lands with the main access coming from the village side of the lands in Rathcoffey. There is a further access point the far side of the farm with good road frontage.”

Guckian said that the property has already attracted domestic interest and is expected to also generate international enquiries.

For sale by private treaty, the guide price is €3,750,000.