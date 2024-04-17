The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for specific batches of Magnum Almond Ice Cream due to the potential presence of plastic and metal pieces.

The product is the Magnum Almond ice cream; pack size: 3x100ml multipack. The country of origin is the United Kingdom and the batch is best consumed before the end of December 2025.

The FSAI warned in a statement:

“The above batches of Magnum Almond Ice Cream 3x100ml multipack are being recalled due to the possible presence of plastic and metal pieces.”

The FSAI added that retailers are requested to remove the “implicated” batches from sale and display recall notices at the point-of-sale.

Consumers are advised to not consume these batches. Magnum Almond Ice Cream multipack recalled. Image source: FSAI

On March 29, the FSAI recalled batches of Magnum Classic Ice Cream due to the possible presence of metal.

This country origin for this batch is the United Kingdom and the batch is best consumed before the end of December 2025.

Complaints

The FSAI stated that there were 4,395 complaints from consumers in 2023, with 31.9% of complaints relating to poor hygiene standards, 27.2% to unfit food and 26.7% to suspected food poisoning.

The 4,395 complaints in 2023 was a 8.3% increase compared with 4,058 complaints in 2022, which the FSAI stated “continues an overall upwards trend” over the past decade.

All complaints received by the FSAI in 2023 were followed up and investigated by food inspectors throughout the country.

The breakdown of all complaints are as follows:

Hygiene standards: 1,404

Unfit food: 1,196

Suspect food poisoning: 1,175

Labelling: 231

Allergen information: 149

Others: 181

Unregistered food business: 59

Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive of FSAI, Dr. Pamela Byrne said that the increase in complaints reflects the publics growing awareness of their right to safe food and the importance of high standards of food safety and hygiene.