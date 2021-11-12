The weather is expected to be mild for the time of year this weekend, with a good deal of dry conditions into early next week, Met Éireann has forecasted.

This morning (Friday, November 12) had a windy start, with blustery showers or longer spells of rain.

It will be mostly cloudy and misty too with just some bright spells developing.

There will be southwesterly winds veering westerly that will be fresh to strong and gusty, strongest in the north and northwest, but will gradually ease from the west as drier periods develop; extending eastwards through the afternoon and evening with some sunny spells developing.

It will be largely dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just a few lingering patches of drizzle.

There will be lowest temperatures of 6° to 9° generally but it will be cooler in parts of the southwest in the best of the clear spells. Some mist patches will form as westerly winds ease light to moderate.

Weekend weather

It will be mainly dry with a good deal of cloud to start on Saturday though there will be some bright spells.

Patchy light rain and drizzle will push in from the west during the day with thickening cloud. It will stay mostly dry over the eastern half of the country with the best of the sunny spells.

There will be highest temperatures of 11° to 14° with light westerly breezes backing southerly through the morning and afternoon, increasing moderate along Atlantic counties.

Saturday night will be a mostly dull, cloudy night with patchy light rain and drizzle.

Mist and hill fog will develop too in mostly light southerly breezes, fresher near some western and northwestern coasts.

It will be overcast for much of Sunday with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent across the west and northwest and staying mostly dry in the east and southeast.

There will be highest temperatures of 13° to 15° in light to moderate south to southwest breezes, fresh at times near western coasts.

On Sunday night, outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will extend from the northwest overnight, clearing much of Connacht and west Ulster by morning.

There will be lowest temperatures of 6° to 11°, coolest in the northwest in the clearer conditions with winds veering northwesterly.

It will be cloudier elsewhere, with mist and fog developing in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Next week

On Monday, rain in the south and east will fizzle out early in the morning, leaving a largely dry day with sunny spells.

However, there will still be patchy drizzle at times.

It will continue mostly dry overnight with a mix of cloud and clear spells though there will be some outbreaks of drizzle along with fog developing, turning dense in places.

Tuesday will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells with patchy light rain and drizzle though there will be long dry periods.