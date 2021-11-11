Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for wind for two counties in the west of the country.

The national forecaster issued the notice this afternoon (Thursday, November 11) which is valid since 4:00p.m today and overnight.

There is expected to be south to southwest winds, veering west to southwest, occasionally reaching mean speeds of 45km/h to 65km/hr with gusts of 90-110km/hr, strongest in the west.

The warning will remain in place until 8:00a.m tomorrow (Friday, November 12)

Weather forecast

This evening (Thursday) will be wet and windy as persistent rain spreads eastwards across the country with fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds. Showers will follow from the west later this evening.

Tonight will be wet and windy in many areas with showers or longer spells of rain. Rain will be heaviest in Connacht and Ulster overnight with spot flooding possible.

Fresh to strong, gusty southwest winds will reach gale force in western and northern coastal areas with lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° C.

Tomorrow, Friday will continue windy with showers or longer spells of rain although there are expected to be some bright intervals also.

Met Éireann has indicated that fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds will continue and will be strongest in the north and northwest of the country.

Winds will gradually east through tomorrow evening and drier periods will develop also. Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 11° to 13°.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in eastern parts of the country.

Becoming increasingly cloudy from the west through the day on Saturday, with perhaps a little drizzle by the west coast.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 15°, in mostly light south or southwest winds, moderate to fresh in some western coastal parts.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy on Saturday night with a little patchy drizzle and mist in places. Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 8° to 12° in mostly light southerly breezes.

Then on Sunday it will be mostly cloudy with a little rain and drizzle, mainly in western and northwestern parts, where it will become more persistent later. It will be mainly dry though further east.

Highest temperatures of 12° to 15° on Sunday, in light to moderate southerly winds.