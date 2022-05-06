It will be a wet start for parts of the north and west today (Friday, May 6) with that rain set to spread southeastwards where it will be heavy in places with possible downpours, especially in the west and midlands, according national weather service, Met Éireann.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow into the northwest towards noon, with the rain clearing in the east during the afternoon.

The national meteorological service forecasts highest temperatures of 14-17° with southwesterly winds that will be mostly light to moderate but fresh to strong for a time this morning.

Blight warning

A status yellow warning for potato blight is in place for parts of Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork. Met Éireann has stated that weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight in early sown crops will occur in those counties from Friday afternoon through to Saturday afternoon (May 7).

Weather tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, according to Met Éireann, though there will be a few isolated showers and temperatures dropping to 4-8°, generally.

It is set to become quite foggy overnight in light breezes or calm conditions.

Weather tomorrow

Tomorrow morning, mist and fog will lift from most areas though light southerly or variable breezes will allow some coastal fog to linger through the day.

It will be dry for the most part with spells of hazy sunshine though a few patches of light rain and drizzle will move in from the southwest in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 15-19° generally, and it will be a little cooler near coasts where fog and low cloud persists.

Sunday

On Sunday, mist and fog will clear away early in the morning to leave a day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with some light outbreaks of rain. Temperatures are expected to range between 14-18°. It will be largely dry and mild overnight with a few patches of drizzle.

Temperatures

Mean air temperatures over the past week ranged from 9.4-12.6°. Temperatures were slightly below average in the north and northeast, with temperatures around 0.5° below average, and warmest in the south and midwest, with temperatures around 1.5° above average.

Mean soil temperatures were generally between 1.5-4° above average, ranging from 11.2° in the north, to 14.2° in the south.

Over the coming week, mean air temperatures are forecast to be between 11-14°, which is 1-3° above average for the time of year, mildest in the east.

Soil temperatures are expected to remain a few degrees above average.

Spraying

Opportunities for spraying have been somewhat limited but there will be some opportunities on Saturday.