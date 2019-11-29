Weekend weather: Cold and dry conditions to be expected

This weekend will see cold and dry conditions prevailing with temperatures falling below 0° during the nights, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Friday, November 29, will remain sunny and dry for most of the country.

Conditions will stay cloudy through Munster and at times along the east coasts with rain and drizzle there.

Temperatures will range between 4° and 7° with coldest spells in the north and temperatures a little higher in Munster. Winds will be light and mainly easterly in direction.

Tonight will be cold and clear with temperatures just below freezing and as low as minus 3° across Ulster.

According to the national forecaster, skies will be largely clear across the northern half of the country tonight with cloudier conditions in the south keeping temperatures there from falling below 4° or 5°. Fog will form and will thicken towards dawn.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be cloudy with a risk of rain on the coast across Munster and south Leinster in the morning.

Elsewhere will become mainly dry and sunny and temperatures will range between 4° and 7°; again, a little higher near coasts.

Saturday night will see mainly dry conditions with long, clear spells. There is a risk of passing showers on coasts, particularly in the north. Temperatures will be between zero and minus 2° in light northeast to north winds.

Finally, Sunday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the afternoon not expected to reach higher than 4° or 5° with light northerly winds.

Conditions will be cold and clear on Sunday night with temperatures as low as minus 3° in the air giving a sharp frost and fog patches.