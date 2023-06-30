The weekend weather looks set to be wquite changeable with the risk of showers or heavy rain in places.

According to Met Éireann, today (Friday, June 30) will be humid and mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures will range from 16° to 20°C with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tonight, rain will clear to the east with clear spells and some showers following, these mainly in the west. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° are expected with moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

Weekend weather

Tomorrow Saturday (July 1) will be a bright, fresh, blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will range from 15° in the northwest, to 20° in the southeast with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas with long clear spells. Any showers will become confined to coastal parts of the west and north.

Lowest temperatures on Saturday night will range from 9° to 12° with moderate westerly winds.

Sunday will be a breezy or blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15° to 20°, coolest in the west and north and warmest in the southeast with moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

Sunday night will be mainly dry with lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Next week

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and northwest.

It will be less windy than the weekend with light to moderate southwest winds and highs of 17° to 21°.

On Tuesday, persistent or heavy rain will spread north-eastwards over Ireland and will continue for much of Tuesday night and then clear to the northeast.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will range from 14° to 18° with fresh south-easterly winds, later becoming north-westerly.

Wednesday will bring sunny spells and showers and highest temperatures of 14° to 18° with fresh, gusty west to northwest winds.

The rest of next week will continue unsettled with rain or showers at times. It looks like becoming warmer with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

Drying conditions today (Friday) will become poor as rain spreads across the country. Over the weekend, conditions will improve moderate or good once again away from showers in the north and west.

Spraying and field conditions

Rain today (Friday) will hinder any spraying. While it will be drier for many over the weekend, breezy conditions at times will limit spraying opportunities.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across most soils currently range from 10mm to 60mm, highest in the east and southeast with some restriction to growth.

However, all soils in the far southwest are saturated. With higher than normal rainfall in northern areas, SMDs over northern parts may become saturated.

Further to the east, SMDs will remain high, ranging between 30mm and 60mm generally.

A potato blight advisory remains in effect. Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will occur at times this week, most noticeable on today (Friday) into tomorrow (Saturday).