It looks like it is going to be a mixed weekend on the weather front, with blustery conditions bringing wind and showers and some bright spells also.

Met Éireann is forecasting fresh and blustery conditions today (Friday, October 1), with a mix of sunshine and showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder and highest temperatures today will range from 11° to 14°, in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

There is expected to be clear spells and scattered showers early tonight.

Later in the night, outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest of the country, extending nationwide by dawn on Saturday.

Minimum temperatures should range from 5° to 9°, in generally moderate south to southwest winds, but increasing fresh to strong on some exposed coasts.

Weekend weather outlook

According to the national forecaster, outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards during Saturday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers following from the west.

Some heavy bursts of rain are expected with isolated thunderstorms. Top temperatures will be from 10° to 14° in fresh and gusty west or southwest winds.

It will continue unsettled into Saturday night with showers becoming largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties on Saturday night, with good clear spells developing elsewhere.

It is expected to be a chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3° to 7° generally, but a few degrees milder in southern and western parts.

Winds will be mainly moderate southerly or variable in direction, but increasing strong in southern and southwestern coastal districts.

Sunday looks set to be a fresh and blustery day with showery outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards over the country at times.

There will be some dry and bright periods also with highest temperatures of 10° to 14° in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

There will be further scattered showers on Sunday night, some of these heavy and prolonged in Atlantic coastal counties.

Minimum temperatures on Sunday night are forecast to be from 6° to 9° in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Weather for next week

On Monday, it looks set to start with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers. However, a spell of heavy rain is expected to develop across the southern half of the country during the afternoon.

Met Éireann expects maximum temperatures of 11° to 14° in fresh southwest winds.

Further north, it will remain mainly dry with just isolated showers. Rain is expected to clear from the southeast of the country on Monday night to leave a mix of clear spells and blustery showers.

Minimum temperatures on Monday night of 4° to 8° with fresh northwest breezes developing overnight.



Early indications are that Tuesday will be a bright and blustery day with a mix of sunshine and passing showers. Top temperatures of 11° to 15° in fresh northwest breezes.

