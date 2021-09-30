The addition of 31 new walking trails across 13 counties to the Department of Rural and Community Development’s National Walks Scheme has bee described as a “boost for rural tourism”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has also welcomed the funding announced by Minister Heather Humphreys for new rural recreation officers.

Flor McCarthy, the association’s hill farming chairperson, said the Walks Scheme “has been critical to developing recreational tourism in peripheral areas and its supports farmers in creating walking routes”.

When completed, these 31 new trails will bring the total number included in the scheme to 80, in line with the commitment in the Programme for Government.

The additional trails will bring 400 further farmers into the scheme, increasing the overall figure nationally to 2,400.

However, the IFA says there is scope for expanding the scheme through Budget 2022.

“We are calling on Minister Humphreys to allocate more funding in Budget 2022 to continue to expand this scheme to 150 trails, and to increase the labour rate for farmers who maintain the walks,” McCarthy said.

“This increase must apply to both existing and new participants, including farmers in the middle of their current contracts.”

On the appointment of eight new rural recreation officers, McCarthy said the appointments were welcome and that these posts “must be filled without delay to ensure staff are in place to work with farmers and landowners on the new walking trails”.

On the pilot National Indemnity Scheme, the IFA hill farming chair welcomed the launch of the pilot insurance legislation to cover landowners in the event of a trail walker having an accident on their land.

The pilot at present covers two mountain access project areas – Binn Sleibhe in Co. Galway and and the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co. Kerry.

“The pilot must be rolled out nationally to ensure that farmers and landowners are safeguarded against any claim that may arise,” McCarthy concluded.

