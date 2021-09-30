The Regional Independents Group of TDs has called for a payment of €200/suckler cow to be included in Budget 2022.

The group has today (Thursday, September 30) released its submission ahead of the national budget on October 12.

In it, they call for a suckler cow environmental scheme to be introduced for next year, paying €200 on the first 20 cows on a holding, to “support sustainable suckler beef production”.

As well as that, the group is calling for an increase in funding for the Sheep Welfare Scheme to €50 million.

The Regional Independents Group comprises: Cathal Barry (Kildare South); Seán Canney (Galway East); Peter Fitzpatrick (Louth); Noel Grealish (Galway West); Michael Lowry (Tipperary); Verona Murphy (Wexford); Denis Naughten (Roscommon-Galway); Matt Shanahan (Waterford).

In their submission, the TDs say that Irish agriculture “can do more to reduce Ireland’s emissions profile”.

“Better grass management alone could help address our air quality, ammonia and nitrates problems, as well as reducing methane emissions and promoting greater soil carbon sequestration,” they argue.

The TDs also call for renewable energy supports to be revised so they can ensure farm access to community grants for renewable energy to diversify and aid energy production by farmers.

They also argue for revenue from the Carbon Tax to be used to support a strategy for the “import substitution” of fresh foods and protein “right across the food chain”.

These funds should also be used to fast-track applied research on practical carbon sequestration of pastureland and hedgerows, the group says.

The submission also contains a section on taxation, which includes provisions for farm and business succession that the TDs want to see.

“Succession and transfer of family assets will encourage the next generation to take over the day-to-day operation of businesses and farms. Not only does this rejuvenate the business but allows for long-term climate and sustainability investment which helps to reduce our national carbon footprint,” they said.

The group is calling for a reduction in Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) from 33% to 25%. Furthermore, they are calling for the extension of inheritance tax rules to favourite niece or nephew.

Other key asks in the Regional Independents Group’s Budget 2022 submission include:

Greater investment in retrofitting fuel-poor households in addition to an increase in fuel allowances and an extension in the number of weeks it is payable each year, from 28 to 32 weeks per year;

Incentivise the sustainability of a realistic remote working option for both employees and employers by providing tax incentives to reflect the changing work environment;

Designate the Post Office network as a central hub for all offline government services starting, with motor tax;

Develop and implement a national rural public transport plan with the expansion of Local Link;

Provide front loading for the National Broadband Plan and re-establish the Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce to ensure that it is completed ahead of the current profiled timelines;

Reform planning permission to ensure that business development in rural Ireland is not hampered by the planning process, which does not always consider local needs and circumstances;

Government should develop guidelines to facilitate the repurposing of existing agricultural buildings for rural enterprise.

