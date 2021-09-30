Roscommon native, Vincent Roddy, has formally taken over the role of president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) at the organisation’s AGM in Ballybofey, Co. Donegal today (Thursday, September 30).

He has replaced former president Colm O’Donnell at the helm, with O’Donnell previously stating that Roddy was the unanimous choice in a nomination process conducted with county and branch officers that closed at the end of August.

Speaking to Agriland directly after taking up the role at the AGM, Roddy said that he is delighted with his new position:

“It’s exciting, it’s frightening in both measures. I’m clearly looking forward to it. There is a huge task ahead.

“I am hoping to get out to meet the members. It’s great to be here today and have a live event. We’ve all had zoom meetings and all that and they were great, but nothing beats actually meeting people in the flesh.”

According to O’Donnell, Roddy has played an important role both on policy and in recent times as director of organisation, “where he oversaw the establishment of our county and branch structure in a role that demanded hard work with little public recognition”.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, is also due to address members of the INHFA later this evening in Ballybofey, Co. Donegal.

Watch the new president of the INHFA react to his unanimous election to his new position in the video below.

In his speech to members at the AGM, Roddy said: “In the current CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] proposals, the INHFA continues to push for a full flattening of Pillar I payments and a front loaded payment.

“In doing this, we recognise that these policies not only deliver in terms of equal payment for the same conditions, but it also provides the best means of protecting the greatest number of farmers.

“With regard to our agri-environmental supports, it is vital that we provide access to all farmers that are currently delivering on environmental outcomes, and not exclude our private hill lands and those operating high nature value farming systems as was the case in GLAS,” he added.

INHFA

The INHFA was set up in January 2015 to represent farmers on marginalised, hill and designated land after many farmers felt they were not being represented.

Colm O’Donnell was elected as the first president of the association and had remained in the role until today’s AGM which saw Roddy elected.

Some of the key priorities of the association are:

Green, Low Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS);

Farm Assist;

Unused Pillar II funds;

Rural development;

Public access and hillwalking;

Land designation;

CAP.

