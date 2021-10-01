Last week’s sheep kill (week ending September 25) once again saw a decrease on the week before – down 3,012 head – figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Looking at the figures in more detail, for the week ending September 25, 58,971 sheep were processed – which is a decrease of 3,012 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending September 25, accumulated to 48,271 head – which is a decrease of 4,117 head from the week previous.

However, ewe and ram throughput increased again, totalling 10,640 head – which is up 1,142 head – for the week ending September 25.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 25):

Hoggets: 59 head (-38 or -94%);

Ewes and rams: 10,640 head (+1,142 or +12%);

Spring lambs: 48,271 head (-4,117 or -7.85%);

Total: 58,971 head (-3,012 or -4.85%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,956,471 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 696,802 have been hoggets, while 1,006,352 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 253,199 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back 103,055 head.

91,375 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year and 13,432 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well.

However, spring lamb throughput is up on the same period in 2020 by 1,688 head.

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 25):