A webinar is set to take place later this month (November 30) to discuss ‘the Brazilian experience in reducing the carbon footprint in livestock farming’.

It is being organised by ApexBrasil and the Embassy of Brazil in Dublin, along with EURACTIV.

For food safety purposes and market demands for bioenergy production, it is paramount that the agricultural sector worldwide becomes more climate resilient, according to the organisers.

As temperatures rise, rainfall patterns change and pests and diseases mutate, food and farming systems face increasing threats.

In Ireland, agriculture accounts for over 37% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Recently, the Irish government set a ceiling for emissions in the sector, requiring a 25% reduction by 2030 compared to 2018 levels.

Webinar

The webinar on November 30, will focus on solutions to reduce the climate footprint of livestock raising – an issue of concern to both Brazil and Ireland.

The challenge is to increase production while mitigating environmental impacts and responding to societal concerns, elements that often cover GHG emissions, animal welfare, water and soil conservation.

The observed trend in the Brazilian beef industry is to marginally increase the herd while reducing the grazing areas.

This is achieved by:

Significantly increasing the productivity of existing pastures;

Enhancing herd health and nutrition;

Improving reproduction and animal management;

Implementation of technology-intensive and integrated systems.

In April 2021, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) created the ABC+ Plan for the adaptation of agriculture to low-carbon emissions systems seeking sustainable development.

The plan builds on its previous edition (ABC 2010-2020) and aims to consolidate the Brazilian agriculture sector by introducing sustainable and resilient productive systems.

ABC+ is a credit initiative that provides low interest loans to farmers who implement sustainable agriculture practices, including no-till agriculture; restoration of degraded pasture; planting of commercial forests; biological nitrogen fixation; treatment of animal wastes; and integration of crops, livestock and forest.

A research paper by the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) suggests that methane release by cattle on a well-managed farm is compensated by the carbon absorbed by pastures and other vegetation, in particular those situated in mandatory sanctuaries established under the National Forest Code.

Panellists for the webinar include: Luiza Bruscato, executive manager, Brazilian Roundtable on Sustainable Livestock (GTPS); Gracie Verde Selva, executive sustainability manager, Minerva Foods; Dr. Paul Crosson, beef enterprise leader, Teagasc; and representative of Embrapa.