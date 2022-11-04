Met Éireann has issued a localised flood advisory warning for the entire country due to an increase in rainfall and the forecast for further heavy showers of rain.

The warning was issued at 12:45p.m on Friday, November 4, and is expected to remain in place until 11:00p.m on Friday, November 11.

Thousands of homes across the country were left without power on Wednesday (November 2), as heavy rain and winds swept across the country.

One particular area of Co. Wexford suffered extensive damage from a ‘tornado like’ weather event which ripped through parts of the county and caused substantial damage.

Wexford farmer Willie John Kehoe told Agriland that the storm had a “devastating” impact on one farm in the area.

He said livestock have been killed and a number may have to be “euthanised” after what is being described as a “tornado like” weather event in parts of Co. Wexford.

Kehoe said: “There are no buildings left in the farmyard. There are no roofs left on any of the livestock sheds or farm buildings. You would have to see it to believe it.

“Our own yard is only a few hundred meters from the line where the destruction occurred.”

Heavy rainfall forecasted

The national forecaster said that tonight (November 4), rain in the southwest will extend across the country with some heavy falls in places. Lowest temperatures will range from 5° to 10°, coldest over the eastern half of the country before the rain arrives.

Southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh and gusty, and will be strong on exposed coasts.

Looking ahead at the weekend weather, it will be a wet and cloudy start tomorrow (Saturday, November 5) morning. The rain will clear eastwards before lunchtime and will be followed by good sunny spells and scattered showers from the west.

Towards the evening, the showers will become heavier with the chance of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will range from 11° to 14° and it will be breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.

On Saturday night, there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers continuing overnight, heaviest and most frequent over Atlantic coastal counties with the chance of spot flooding.

Lowest temperatures will range from 6° to 9° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

On Sunday (November 6), the national forecaster has indicated that there will be sunny spells with scattered heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially in the west and northwest.

Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible. Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with outbreaks of rain following. Highest temperatures on Sunday of 11°-14° in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.