The weather this bank holiday weekend is set to remain relatively warm, with temperatures around the mid to high teens; however, there will be outbreaks of rain or drizzle as well.

Today (Friday, April 29) will see early mist and fog patches, and any grass frost will clear quickly this morning. Some hazy sunny spells will develop for a time, but cloud will gradually build from the west, extending eastwards across the country by early evening.

A little light drizzle may develop along western coasts later. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17° with light variable breeze.

Tonight will see a few clear spells in the east at first but it will be generally cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in many western parts by morning. There will be light variable winds or calm conditions in most areas. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 8°.

Tomorrow (Saturday 30) will see mostly cloudy or overcast weather with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Some persistent and heavy rain is likely to develop over Ulster, but parts of the southwest will have good dry periods.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 11° to 15° with southwest winds, which will be fresh in the north and light or moderate in southern parts.

Tomorrow night will be mainly cloudy with scattered falls of rain or drizzle. It will be misty in parts, with hill fog likely. It will also be a mild night, with lowest temperatures of 8° to 10°. Moderate, locally fresh, southwest winds will become light westerly.

Sunday (May 1) will be a mostly cloudy day to start, with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. The weather will gradually turn drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north of the country.

Breezes will be light and variable and highest temperatures should be 13° to 17°, mildest in any late sunny spells in the northwest.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 4° to 7° with very light winds or calm conditions.

Bank-holiday Monday will bring a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers. Highest values will be 13° to a rather warm 17°, in light breezes.

Tuesday will be a little cooler in general with light northerly breezes bringing in a few light showers and variable cloud cover, often a good deal of it.