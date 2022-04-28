A Dáil motion to “axe the carbon tax” put forward by the independent TD for west Cork, Deputy Michael Collins and his Rural Independent Group colleagues was voted against by TDs yesterday.

The motion, which would have put over €1,120 back into family-farms’ pockets, according to Deputy Collins, was defeated yesterday (Wednesday, April 27) by 77 to 58 votes.

TDs from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Green Party and the Social Democrats voted to keep and increase the carbon tax from Sunday, May 1, Deputy Collins said.

Speaking from Leinster House today (Thursday, April 28), Deputy Collins said:

“Axing the tax would save households almost €8,000 from now to 2030, yet Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Green Party and Social Democrat TDs all voted to keep the tax in place despite its severe impact.”

The carbon tax, Deputy Collins said, is directly driving up the costs of all fuels, electricity and gas, and, if passed, the motion would also have prohibited the re-introduction of such a tax in any form without the passage of a democratic referendum.

He added that TDs who opposed the motion demonstrated that they did not want to give people a vote on the carbon tax.

Deputy Collins said the carbon tax will cost the average household €521 this year and the average farm will pay over €600 through the tax this year, meaning a combined hit of over €1,120 to the family farm.

“This will climb to a staggering €3,000 by 2030 as a result of the vote last night,” according to Deputy Collins.

The independent TD criticised that government TDs speak of “needing to do something” to tackle the rising cost of living but then did the “exact opposite” in the Dáil last night.

He added that eliminating the carbon tax now would “immediately reduce” the costs of heating or lighting a home, running a car or operating a transport business.

“The government showed last night that they are not genuinely interested in reducing these costs,” according to Deputy Collins.