The Fast and the Farmer-ish is looking for teams of three to take part in the television show’s second season.

The BBC 3 show pits teams of petrol heads and their souped-up tractors against each other in challenges that put their driving skills and vehicle power to the test.

Hosted by Tom Pemberton, a well-known agricultural influencer, the show begins with a series of regional heats with the winners progressing to the grand final – with the hopes of winning the tractor trophy.

Episode one, season one, saw the all-female Diva Drivers from Leicestershire face Somerset’s Checkshirt Choppers.

In episode two, three best friends from the heart of Co. Fermanagh faced the Determinators, David, Stephanie and a real life Derry girl, Shannon, in the Northern Ireland heat. Tom Pemberton and the tractor trophy via Alleycats TV

The Northern Ireland teams had their speed tested in a drag race, their artistic skills challenged in an extraterrestrial mowing challenge and took part in a tough reversing manoeuvre.

In the series final, the teams had to pull massive machinery on an abandoned airport runway, build castles out of bales and put everything on the line in a grand-prix final.

Anybody who is ‘mad about’ tractors and from the UK is welcome to apply to take part in season two of the show via the BBC website, by the closing date of May 27.