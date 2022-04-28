The deadline for application to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) is fast approaching.

Farmers are reminded that the BPS closing date is midnight on May 16.

This is also the closing date for a number of other applications, according to the DAFM.

These include:

Transfer of Entitlements;

Young Farmer/National Reserve;

Straw Incorporation Measure;

Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme;

Protein Aid Scheme.

The crops declared on the 2022 BPS will also determine eligibility for the Tillage Incentive Scheme and the Protein Aid Scheme.

The DAFM has been helping farmers to make their applications in recent weeks through its in-person BPS clinics at locations around the country.

Further BPS clinics are scheduled through the month of May and farmers are also advised that they can also contact the payments helpdesk directly.

“I urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the May 16 deadline,” said Minister McConalogue.

“Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should attend a BPS clinic or ring the helpdesk where a member of staff will be able to assist them.”

Other applications

Meanwhile, there has been an almost 20% increase in applications this year for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

The scheme closed on Friday, April 22, with 380 new applicants, which is an increase of almost a fifth on 2021 numbers.

The DAFM said that just under 700 farmers joined the OFS in the last 12 months.

However, in relation to the pig sector, the DAFM has confirmed that there has been no Irish applications, to date, for the EU private storage scheme for pigmeat.

The measure was announced last month by the European Commission in a bid to ease pressure on pigmeat markets.

The scheme remains open for applications until tomorrow, Friday, April 29.