Lanes in and around the Jack Lynch Tunnel in Co. Cork had to be closed today (Thursday, April 28) after a tractor approached it towing a low loader that triggered the tunnel’s height detection system.

Not surprising, considering that the trailer had three lorries stacked on top of each other on it.

Gardaí attended the scene of the unusual incident, with An Garda Síochána Southern Region (counties Cork, Kerry and Limerick), taking to its social media channels to highlight the problem.

“Not a good idea. Thankfully, the Jack Lynch Tunnel height detection system activated as this tractor and trailer approached,” said Gardaí in a Facebook post.

“However, lanes had to be closed to alleviate the traffic build up,” they highlighted.

Gardaí confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

The tunnel, which runs under the River Lee in Cork city, only has a maximum height for vehicles of 4.6m.

Although it’s hard to fault the tunnel on this occasion, the height limit at the tunnel has in fact attracted some controversy recently.

According to local radio station, Cork’s Red FM, a newly upgraded height-detection system led to a number of temporary closures in recent weeks.

This apparently was the result of some excessive height detections being made where the vehicle was in fact within the limit.

This issue was only resolved this week, according to Red FM, quoting a statement from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

In other low loader woes for tractor drivers this month, Gardaí in Co. Offaly stopped a tractor and trailer for a number of offences on the morning of Good Friday (April 15).

The driver had no tax, no insurance and no driving licence. On top of that, they were using their phone.

The vehicle was seized and prosecutions will follow, Gardaí confirmed.

And the following day (Saturday, April 16), Gardaí in the same county arrested three men after the car they were travelling in turned away from a checkpoint and hid in a farmyard.

The Laois-Offaly Garda Division took to social media to draw attention to the incident, saying that the car turned away from a checkpoint and drove away “at speed” before hiding in the farmyard.

Gardaí searched the area and the three occupants were arrested. Prosecutions are pending, the post confirmed.