Weather warning updates this morning ahead of storm

Met Éireann has updated the multiple warnings it has in effect ahead of the approaching Storm Lorenzo.

The national meteorological office has removed Co. Cork from its Status Orange warning, downgrading the county to Status Yellow.

However, counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick remain under the alert, which will be in place from 6:00pm this evening, Thursday, October 3, until 3:00am tomorrow morning.

In these counties, southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 60 to 80kph with gusts generally of 100 to 120kph, higher in coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country from 9:00am this morning through to 6:00pm this evening.

Met Éireann expects that southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds 50 to 65kph with gusts 90 to 100kph resulting in some disruptive impacts.

An updated Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been announced for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal; Munster has been removed from the updated alert.

In place from 9:00am this morning through to 6:00am tomorrow, spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight will result in some flooding, according to the forecaster.

Finally, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford for this evening.

Valid from 6:00pm through to 6:00am tomorrow, southwesterly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65kph with gusts of 90 to 100kph are expected in these counties.