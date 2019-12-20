Weather warning issued for dense fog

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for fog for the country this evening and tonight, Friday, December 20.

Issued at 3:00pm this afternoon, the warning will be valid from 4:00pm this evening through to 10:00am tomorrow.

In force for the full country, there will be dense fog in many areas, the national meteorological office warns.

This will lead to reduced visibility in places, with motorists well advised to slow down and drive with caution.

Weather conditions in general will remain largely dry this weekend with some spells of sunshine and just occasional isolated showers, Met Éireann notes.

Rain over Ulster will gradually clear this morning, Friday, December 20. Frost in parts of Munster will also gradually clear.

Otherwise, today will be a largely dry day with some sunshine and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will reach 5° to 8° but temperatures will remain colder where fog lingered from this morning.

Tonight will start dry in most areas with clear spells. Showers in the south-west will spread across Munster and south Leinster.

They will clear again later and temperatures will drop close to freezing, giving some frost and the risk of ice on roads. Some fog is likely to form as well. Lowest temperatures tonight will reach 0° to 3° in little or no wind.